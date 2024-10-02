InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.40.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on INMD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on InMode from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on InMode from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of InMode in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

Shares of InMode stock opened at $15.50 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 2.17. InMode has a 1-year low of $15.18 and a 1-year high of $30.76.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The healthcare company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.81 million. InMode had a net margin of 35.81% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that InMode will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of InMode by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,168 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of InMode by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of InMode by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of InMode by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,923 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of InMode by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

