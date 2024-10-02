Insider Buying: Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) Insider Purchases 81 Shares of Stock

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG – Get Free Report) insider Adam Winslow bought 81 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 186 ($2.49) per share, with a total value of £150.66 ($201.52).

Direct Line Insurance Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of LON:DLG opened at GBX 185.80 ($2.49) on Wednesday. Direct Line Insurance Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 149.50 ($2.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 240.10 ($3.21). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 183.83 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 193.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.04. The stock has a market cap of £2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 806.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.42.

Direct Line Insurance Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. Direct Line Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,608.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.21) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 220 ($2.94) to GBX 215 ($2.88) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.61) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 206 ($2.76).

About Direct Line Insurance Group

Direct Line Insurance Group plc engages in the provision of general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, van, landlord, rescue, pet, tradesperson, business, creditor and select, and travel insurance products, as well as commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

