Insider Buying: Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) Insider Purchases 81 Shares of Stock

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG – Get Free Report) insider Adam Winslow bought 81 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 186 ($2.49) per share, with a total value of £150.66 ($201.52).
Direct Line Insurance Group Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of LON:DLG opened at GBX 185.80 ($2.49) on Wednesday. Direct Line Insurance Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 149.50 ($2.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 240.10 ($3.21). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 183.83 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 193.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.04. The stock has a market cap of £2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 806.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.42.
Direct Line Insurance Group Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. Direct Line Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,608.70%.
About Direct Line Insurance Group
Direct Line Insurance Group plc engages in the provision of general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, van, landlord, rescue, pet, tradesperson, business, creditor and select, and travel insurance products, as well as commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.
