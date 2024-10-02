Insider Selling: Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.10, for a total value of $1,701,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,750,015.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Paul Grewal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 26th, Paul Grewal sold 16,962 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.96, for a total value of $3,510,455.52.

On Thursday, July 25th, Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.75, for a total transaction of $2,357,500.00.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $165.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.41 and a 1 year high of $283.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $188.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.89. The stock has a market cap of $40.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 3.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.93). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 31.46% and a return on equity of 13.89%. Coinbase Global’s revenue was up 104.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,785 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $7,963,000 after buying an additional 9,194 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,813 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,447 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 540.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 44,977 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $7,829,000 after purchasing an additional 37,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 304.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 86,218 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $14,995,000 after purchasing an additional 64,897 shares in the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COIN. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $263.00 to $246.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Monday, August 5th. Compass Point cut their price objective on Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup raised Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $260.00 to $345.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Coinbase Global from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.06.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

