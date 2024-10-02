International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Trading Up 0.1% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $220.00 to $250.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. International Business Machines traded as high as $221.24 and last traded at $221.13. 407,929 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 4,219,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $220.84.

IBM has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter worth about $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 164.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $201.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.54. The stock has a market cap of $201.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.70.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The firm had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.65%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

See Also

