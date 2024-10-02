International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:BABWF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:BABWF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,014,100 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the August 31st total of 3,775,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,361.2 days.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BABWF opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $1.59 and a 1-year high of $2.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.17.

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes.

