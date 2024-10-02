Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the August 31st total of 2,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 906,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $72.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.63 and a beta of 1.00. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 1-year low of $45.50 and a 1-year high of $84.89.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $161.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.74 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 11.48% and a negative net margin of 14.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 53,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total transaction of $4,010,433.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,070,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,970,388.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 18,714 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $1,405,047.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,876. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 53,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total transaction of $4,010,433.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,070,329 shares in the company, valued at $80,970,388.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 175,316 shares of company stock valued at $13,037,345 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,225,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $638,438,000 after buying an additional 131,679 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,854,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $266,748,000 after acquiring an additional 227,439 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,470,000 after acquiring an additional 525,000 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,744,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,723,000 after acquiring an additional 191,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,716,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,557,000 after acquiring an additional 661,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

ITCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.58.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

