Jamil Suleman Sells 200 Shares of CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Stock

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jamil Suleman sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$82.03, for a total transaction of C$16,406.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$16,406.

CCL Industries Price Performance

Shares of CCL Industries stock opened at C$81.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.56. CCL Industries Inc. has a 12-month low of C$52.82 and a 12-month high of C$82.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$77.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$73.14.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on CCL.B shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$90.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$84.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$84.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$86.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$85.44.

About CCL Industries

(Get Free Report)

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.