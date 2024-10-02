Jefferies Financial Group Increases TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Price Target to C$66.00

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$57.00 to C$66.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.13% from the company’s previous close.

TRP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on TC Energy from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$62.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on TC Energy from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$59.31.

TSE TRP opened at C$65.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$67.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.82. TC Energy has a 52-week low of C$44.70 and a 52-week high of C$65.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$61.31 and a 200 day moving average price of C$55.58.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.89 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.78 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 21.38%. Equities research analysts expect that TC Energy will post 4.5431472 EPS for the current year.

In other TC Energy news, Director Colin Lindley sold 2,773 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.42, for a total transaction of C$164,761.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 697 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$41,413.16. In other news, Senior Officer Dawn Elizabeth De Lima purchased 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$63.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,367.70. Also, Director Colin Lindley sold 2,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.42, for a total value of C$164,761.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$41,413.16. Insiders sold 95,479 shares of company stock worth $5,860,018 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

