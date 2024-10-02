John Bernard Kreft Buys 372,000 Shares of Kestrel Gold Inc. (CVE:KGC) Stock

Kestrel Gold Inc. (CVE:KGC – Get Free Report) insider John Bernard Kreft purchased 372,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,160.00.
Kestrel Gold Price Performance
Shares of CVE:KGC opened at C$0.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.50. Kestrel Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.02 and a 12 month high of C$0.05.
About Kestrel Gold
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kestrel Gold
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Why Lennar Stock Could Be the Best Play in the Housing Market
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- 2 Energy Stocks Fueling the AI Datacenter Boom
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Will Marinus Pharmaceuticals Be the Next Big Winner in Biotech?
Receive News & Ratings for Kestrel Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kestrel Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.