Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Receives $149.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $147.91.

Several research firms recently commented on LEA. Bank of America reduced their target price on Lear from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Lear from $131.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Lear from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Lear in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Lear from $144.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Get Lear alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on LEA

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lear Trading Down 1.0 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEA. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,847,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in Lear by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 20,129 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 7,242 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in Lear by 307.9% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 12,869 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 9,714 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Lear during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,984,000. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Lear in the fourth quarter worth approximately $333,000. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lear stock opened at $108.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Lear has a 12-month low of $101.67 and a 12-month high of $147.11. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.45.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. Lear had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lear will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. Lear’s payout ratio is presently 33.59%.

Lear Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.