Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) PT Raised to $29.60 at Citigroup

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Citigroup from $25.50 to $29.60 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LI. Bank of America boosted their price target on Li Auto from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Li Auto from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.66.

Get Li Auto alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LI

Li Auto Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LI opened at $28.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.83. Li Auto has a 1-year low of $17.44 and a 1-year high of $46.44. The stock has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 0.96.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Li Auto had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Li Auto

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 58.7% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Li Auto by 1,707.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Li Auto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 58.5% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.