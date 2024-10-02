Life Science REIT plc Plans Dividend of GBX 1 (LON:LABS)

Life Science REIT plc (LON:LABS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Life Science REIT Trading Down 0.7 %

LABS opened at GBX 39.93 ($0.53) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 33.75 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 35.90. Life Science REIT has a 12-month low of GBX 31.30 ($0.42) and a 12-month high of GBX 74.20 ($0.99). The firm has a market cap of £139.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -670.00 and a beta of 0.08.

Get Life Science REIT alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LABS shares. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Life Science REIT in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Life Science REIT from GBX 45 ($0.60) to GBX 36 ($0.48) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Life Science REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Science REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.