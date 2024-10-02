LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of LightPath Technologies in a report on Friday, September 20th.

LightPath Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LPTH stock opened at $1.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.05 million, a P/E ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.93. LightPath Technologies has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.34.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 million. LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.24% and a negative return on equity of 24.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LightPath Technologies will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of LightPath Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in LightPath Technologies by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 111,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 47,429 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 15.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,571,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 211,626 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,082,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 37,400 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 56,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 5.7% in the second quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,723,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. 56.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

