Likewise Group Plc (LIKE) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.13 on November 15th

Likewise Group Plc (LON:LIKE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, September 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.13 ($0.00) per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Likewise Group Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of LIKE stock opened at GBX 17 ($0.23) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 18.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Likewise Group has a 1-year low of GBX 13.50 ($0.18) and a 1-year high of GBX 25 ($0.33). The firm has a market cap of £41.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1,875.00 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Likewise Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Anthony J. Brewer acquired 296,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of £44,522.55 ($59,553.97). In other Likewise Group news, insider Anthony J. Brewer acquired 296,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of £44,522.55 ($59,553.97). Also, insider Andrew Simpson bought 87,250 shares of Likewise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of £13,087.50 ($17,506.02). 37.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Likewise Group

Likewise Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes floorcoverings and matting products for domestic and commercial floorcovering markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers residential flooring products, such as carpet, vinyl, laminate, LVT, and artificial grass products, as well as underlays and accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Likewise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Likewise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.