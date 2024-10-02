Liliana Gil Valletta Sells 3,283 Shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Stock

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) Director Liliana Gil Valletta sold 3,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total value of $71,733.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,793.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Zumiez Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZUMZ opened at $20.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.25. Zumiez Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.90 and a 12-month high of $31.37.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $210.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.93 million. Zumiez had a negative return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zumiez Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Zumiez from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Zumiez from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

Institutional Trading of Zumiez

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 183.8% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 116,914 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 75,717 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 236,158 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 34,638 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 901,774 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $13,698,000 after purchasing an additional 20,099 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 470,743 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $7,151,000 after purchasing an additional 49,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 65,726 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 13,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

About Zumiez

Zumiez Inc operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company provides hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

