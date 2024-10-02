Livermore Investments Group (LON:LIV) Sets New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Livermore Investments Group Limited (LON:LIV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as GBX 41.91 ($0.56) and last traded at GBX 41.91 ($0.56), with a volume of 15418 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40.20 ($0.54).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.71%. This is a positive change from Livermore Investments Group’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. Livermore Investments Group’s payout ratio is presently 3,333.33%.

Get Livermore Investments Group alerts:

Livermore Investments Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £67.80 million, a PE ratio of 683.33 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 15.56 and a quick ratio of 11.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 39.27 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 35.23.

Livermore Investments Group Company Profile

Livermore Investments Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily invests in fixed income instruments such as Collateralized Loan Obligations (CLOs). The company, formerly Empire Online Limited, was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Road Town, British Virgin Islands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Livermore Investments Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livermore Investments Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.