Matthew J. Hayek Buys 2,000 Shares of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Stock

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Free Report) Director Matthew J. Hayek bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,325. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

MidWestOne Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of MOFG opened at $27.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $429.01 million, a PE ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.02. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.19 and a 52-week high of $30.51.

Get MidWestOne Financial Group alerts:

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $57.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.75 million. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 5.27%. Equities research analysts predict that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MidWestOne Financial Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MidWestOne Financial Group

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.243 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is 67.36%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOFG. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $329,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $388,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. 65.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MOFG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in a report on Monday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, MidWestOne Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MOFG

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposits, savings, money market, and time deposits accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.