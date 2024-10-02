Medexus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:MDP) Given a C$8.25 Price Target at Leede Financial

Medexus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:MDP – Get Free Report) has been given a C$8.25 price target by equities researchers at Leede Financial in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Leede Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 219.77% from the company’s current price.

MDP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Medexus Pharmaceuticals from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Stifel Canada raised Medexus Pharmaceuticals from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Medexus Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.25.

TSE MDP opened at C$2.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$63.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.60 and a beta of 1.95. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of C$1.44 and a twelve month high of C$3.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.45 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.99.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:MDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$37.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$36.95 million. Medexus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 1.00%. Equities analysts predict that Medexus Pharmaceuticals will post 0.1626066 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on the therapeutic areas comprising oncology, hematology, rheumatology, auto-immune diseases, allergy, and dermatology. Its primary products are IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with hemophilia B; Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; Rupall, a prescription allergy medication; and Gleolan, an optical imaging agent indicated in patients with glioma as an adjunct for the visualization of malignant tissue during surgery.

