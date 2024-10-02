MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MediciNova Price Performance

MediciNova stock opened at $2.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.43. MediciNova has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $2.16. The firm has a market cap of $99.56 million, a PE ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 0.72.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts expect that MediciNova will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MediciNova Company Profile

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction, as well as prevention of acute respiratory distress syndrome, and long COVID.

