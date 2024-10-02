Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Down 3.3% After Insider Selling

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.3% during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $103.10 and last traded at $103.95. 13,826,064 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 22,132,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.50.

Specifically, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $552,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,348,790. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MU. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.23.

Micron Technology Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.17.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.21. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -32.39%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 230.7% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

