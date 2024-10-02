MIRA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRA) Now Covered by Rodman & Renshaw

Stock analysts at Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on shares of MIRA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRA – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets initiated coverage on MIRA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Get MIRA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on MIRA Pharmaceuticals

MIRA Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MIRA opened at $1.19 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.20. MIRA Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $6.40. The company has a market cap of $17.59 million and a PE ratio of -1.78.

MIRA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Analysts anticipate that MIRA Pharmaceuticals will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MIRA Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIRA. Cross Staff Investments Inc purchased a new position in shares of MIRA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $422,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in MIRA Pharmaceuticals by 330.2% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 48,397 shares during the period. Suncoast Equity Management purchased a new position in MIRA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MIRA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 35.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MIRA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a pre-clinical-stage pharmaceutical development company with two neuroscience programs targeting a range of neurologic and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company holds exclusive U.S., Canadian, and Mexican rights for Ketamir-2, a patent pending oral ketamine analog under investigation to deliver ultra-rapid antidepressant effects for individuals battling treatment-resistant depression, major depressive disorder with suicidal ideation, and post-traumatic stress disorder.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MIRA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MIRA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.