Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) to Issue GBX 13.40 Dividend

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 13.40 ($0.18) per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Mortgage Advice Bureau Price Performance

LON MAB1 opened at GBX 664 ($8.88) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 764.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 834.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.45, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 0.60. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a 1 year low of GBX 526 ($7.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 984 ($13.16). The stock has a market capitalization of £384.85 million, a P/E ratio of 2,886.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Transactions at Mortgage Advice Bureau

In related news, insider Nathan James McLean Imlach purchased 349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 608 ($8.13) per share, with a total value of £2,121.92 ($2,838.31). In other Mortgage Advice Bureau news, insider Ben Thompson acquired 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 600 ($8.03) per share, for a total transaction of £19,998 ($26,749.60). Also, insider Nathan James McLean Imlach purchased 349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 608 ($8.13) per share, with a total value of £2,121.92 ($2,838.31). Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 6,732 shares of company stock valued at $4,149,176. 20.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mortgage Advice Bureau Company Profile

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company offers proprietary technology and services, which includes adviser recruitment and lead generation, learning and development, compliance auditing and supervision, and digital marketing and website solutions.

Featured Stories

