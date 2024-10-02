Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Price Target Cut to $42.00

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $55.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MUR. StockNews.com cut shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Murphy Oil from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Murphy Oil from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Murphy Oil in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Murphy Oil from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.64.

NYSE:MUR opened at $34.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.82. Murphy Oil has a fifty-two week low of $32.53 and a fifty-two week high of $49.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 2.21.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $802.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.97 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 17.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Murphy Oil will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MUR. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 14.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. 78.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

