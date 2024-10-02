Murray International (LON:MYI) Declares Dividend of GBX 2.50

Murray International (LON:MYI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Monday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Murray International Stock Performance

MYI opened at GBX 254.50 ($3.40) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 849.50 and a beta of 0.79. Murray International has a one year low of GBX 218.50 ($2.92) and a one year high of GBX 263.50 ($3.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 11.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 251.88 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 251.21.

About Murray International

Murray International Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

