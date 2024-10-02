Murray International (LON:MYI) Declares Dividend of GBX 2.50

Murray International (LON:MYIGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Monday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

MYI opened at GBX 254.50 ($3.40) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 849.50 and a beta of 0.79. Murray International has a one year low of GBX 218.50 ($2.92) and a one year high of GBX 263.50 ($3.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 11.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 251.88 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 251.21.

Murray International Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

