Murray International (LON:MYI) Declares Dividend of GBX 2.50

Murray International (LON:MYI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Monday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Murray International Stock Performance
MYI opened at GBX 254.50 ($3.40) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 849.50 and a beta of 0.79. Murray International has a one year low of GBX 218.50 ($2.92) and a one year high of GBX 263.50 ($3.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 11.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 251.88 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 251.21.
About Murray International
