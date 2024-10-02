National Bank Financial Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for TFI International Inc (TSE:TFI)

TFI International Inc (TSE:TFI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TFI International in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 25th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the company will earn $8.92 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $9.33. National Bank Financial has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Desjardins cut shares of TFI International from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Cormark upgraded shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

TFI International (TSE:TFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.17 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.14 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

