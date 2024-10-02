Needham & Company LLC Increases Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA) Price Target to $36.00

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Zeta Global from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zeta Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Shares of NYSE ZETA opened at $29.67 on Monday. Zeta Global has a one year low of $7.38 and a one year high of $32.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.99 and a beta of 1.26.

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $227.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.44 million. Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 17.76% and a negative return on equity of 79.03%. Zeta Global’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Zeta Global will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 1,718.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its position in Zeta Global by 18.6% during the first quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the second quarter valued at $99,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Zeta Global by 20.0% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

