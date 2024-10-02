New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

New Concept Energy Price Performance

GBR opened at $1.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.20 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.34. New Concept Energy has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $1.82.

New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. New Concept Energy had a negative net margin of 18.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.59%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Concept Energy

In other news, major shareholder Realty Advisors Inc sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,144,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,414.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in New Concept Energy stock. PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE:GBR – Free Report) by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,400 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC owned about 2.97% of New Concept Energy worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About New Concept Energy

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.

