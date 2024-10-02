Nicola T. Allais Sells 1,764 Shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Stock

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total value of $30,481.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,598 shares in the company, valued at $1,410,013.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

DoubleVerify stock opened at $16.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 44.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.35. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.52 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $155.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

DV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on DoubleVerify from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DV. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in DoubleVerify by 212.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in DoubleVerify by 153.5% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in DoubleVerify by 72.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

