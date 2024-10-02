Nicole Neuburger Sells 486 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Stock

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total transaction of $131,020.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,918.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $266.45 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $226.01 and a 52-week high of $516.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $307.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.59% and a net margin of 16.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at about $386,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 10,981 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,614,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 185,276 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $94,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LULU shares. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $463.00 to $286.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $416.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.55.

View Our Latest Research Report on Lululemon Athletica

About Lululemon Athletica

(Get Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.