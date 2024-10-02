Nigel Rich CBE Purchases 19,898 Shares of Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT) Stock

Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT – Get Free Report) insider Nigel Rich CBE acquired 19,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 63 ($0.84) per share, with a total value of £12,535.74 ($16,767.98).

Nigel Rich CBE also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 18th, Nigel Rich CBE purchased 5,611 shares of Foxtons Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 64 ($0.86) per share, with a total value of £3,591.04 ($4,803.42).

Foxtons Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of LON:FOXT opened at GBX 62 ($0.83) on Wednesday. Foxtons Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 34.30 ($0.46) and a 52 week high of GBX 71.40 ($0.96). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 64.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 62.70. The company has a market cap of £188.18 million, a PE ratio of 3,100.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.83.

Foxtons Group Cuts Dividend

Foxtons Group Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a GBX 0.22 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. Foxtons Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,000.00%.

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Financial Services. The Lettings segment engages in letting and management of residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.

