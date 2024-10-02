Nigel Rich CBE Purchases 19,898 Shares of Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT) Stock

Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT – Get Free Report) insider Nigel Rich CBE acquired 19,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 63 ($0.84) per share, with a total value of £12,535.74 ($16,767.98).
Nigel Rich CBE also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 18th, Nigel Rich CBE purchased 5,611 shares of Foxtons Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 64 ($0.86) per share, with a total value of £3,591.04 ($4,803.42).
Foxtons Group Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of LON:FOXT opened at GBX 62 ($0.83) on Wednesday. Foxtons Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 34.30 ($0.46) and a 52 week high of GBX 71.40 ($0.96). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 64.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 62.70. The company has a market cap of £188.18 million, a PE ratio of 3,100.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.83.
Foxtons Group Cuts Dividend
Foxtons Group Company Profile
Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Financial Services. The Lettings segment engages in letting and management of residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Foxtons Group
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Why Lennar Stock Could Be the Best Play in the Housing Market
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- 2 Energy Stocks Fueling the AI Datacenter Boom
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Will Marinus Pharmaceuticals Be the Next Big Winner in Biotech?
Receive News & Ratings for Foxtons Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foxtons Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.