North American Income Trust (NAIT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.70 on October 31st

North American Income Trust (LON:NAIT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, September 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

North American Income Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

NAIT stock opened at GBX 305.60 ($4.09) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.98, a current ratio of 14.91 and a quick ratio of 7.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 304.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 296.01. North American Income Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 254 ($3.40) and a 12 month high of GBX 312.62 ($4.18). The firm has a market capitalization of £396.18 million, a PE ratio of -4,357.14 and a beta of 0.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at North American Income Trust

In related news, insider Patrick Edwardson acquired 16,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 297 ($3.97) per share, for a total transaction of £48,247.65 ($64,536.72). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 200,000 shares of company stock worth $59,700,000. 8.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

North American Income Trust Company Profile

The North American Income Trust plc is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap companies, within the market capitalization range of S&P 500 Index.

