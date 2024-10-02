Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) PT Raised to $115.00 at Bank of America

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Bank of America from $102.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.42% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.42.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Down 1.7 %

OLLI stock opened at $95.50 on Monday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52-week low of $68.05 and a 52-week high of $104.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $578.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, President Der Valk Eric Van sold 7,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $750,293.28. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,296.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Der Valk Eric Van sold 7,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $750,293.28. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 5,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,296.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP James J. Comitale sold 2,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total transaction of $224,278.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,732 shares in the company, valued at $284,592.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,632 shares of company stock valued at $2,459,421. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 15.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 207,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,515,000 after acquiring an additional 27,531 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,621,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at approximately $841,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,761,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,459,000 after purchasing an additional 184,864 shares in the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

