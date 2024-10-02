Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) versus ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Head to Head Comparison

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) and Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.8% of ASE Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 22.9% of ASE Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

Profitability

This table compares ASE Technology and Oxford Instruments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASE Technology 5.38% 9.90% 4.59% Oxford Instruments N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASE Technology $587.79 billion 0.04 $1.16 billion $0.46 20.83 Oxford Instruments $536.00 million 3.29 $70.63 million N/A N/A

This table compares ASE Technology and Oxford Instruments”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

ASE Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Oxford Instruments.

Volatility and Risk

ASE Technology has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oxford Instruments has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for ASE Technology and Oxford Instruments, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ASE Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00 Oxford Instruments 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

ASE Technology beats Oxford Instruments on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ASE Technology

(Get Free Report)

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. was founded in 1984 and is based in Kaohsiung, Taiwan.

About Oxford Instruments

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Instruments plc designs and supplies technology products and services in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare. The company offers atomic force, electron, and raman microscopy; deposition and etch tools; low temperature systems; optical imaging; nuclear magnetic resonance, modular optical spectroscopy; and x-ray. Its products are used in various industries, such as advanced manufacturing, agriculture and food, astronomy, automotive and aerospace, bio imaging and life science, chemical and catalysis, energy generation and storage, forensics and environment, geology, petrology, mining, metals, alloys, composites, ceramics, pharma, photonics, polymers, quantum technologies, semiconductors, microelectronics, and data storage. Oxford Instruments plc was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.