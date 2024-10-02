Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR) Receives $19.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.20.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PR. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th.

In related news, EVP John Charles Bell sold 4,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $67,156.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,075,911.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Robert Regan Shannon sold 4,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $67,170.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 61,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,288.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP John Charles Bell sold 4,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $67,156.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,237 shares in the company, valued at $1,075,911.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Permian Resources by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,315,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,088,000 after buying an additional 19,847,358 shares during the period. OnyxPoint Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,159,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Permian Resources by 480.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,054,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,924,000 after buying an additional 5,012,287 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Permian Resources by 59.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,048,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,585,000 after buying an additional 4,497,184 shares during the period. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Permian Resources by 148.1% during the second quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 5,900,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,292,000 after buying an additional 3,522,300 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PR opened at $13.81 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.72. Permian Resources has a 12-month low of $12.34 and a 12-month high of $18.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 4.33.

Permian Resources (NYSE:PR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Permian Resources had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Permian Resources’s revenue was up 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Permian Resources will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.82%.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

