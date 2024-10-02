Permian Resources (NYSE:PR) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at Truist Financial

Permian Resources (NYSE:PR – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Truist Financial from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PR. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Permian Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Permian Resources from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Permian Resources in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Permian Resources from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.20.

NYSE PR opened at $13.81 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.72. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 4.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Permian Resources has a twelve month low of $12.34 and a twelve month high of $18.28.

Permian Resources (NYSE:PR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 15.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Permian Resources will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP John Charles Bell sold 4,821 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $67,156.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,075,911.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John Charles Bell sold 4,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $67,156.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,075,911.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Regan Shannon sold 4,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $67,170.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 61,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,288.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its position in Permian Resources by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Permian Resources by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Permian Resources by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 38,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Permian Resources by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Permian Resources by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 209,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

