PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN) and QF Liquidation (OTCMKTS:QTWWQ) Head to Head Analysis

QF Liquidation (OTCMKTS:QTWWQ – Get Free Report) and PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares QF Liquidation and PHINIA”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QF Liquidation N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A PHINIA $3.51 billion 0.59 $102.00 million N/A N/A

PHINIA has higher revenue and earnings than QF Liquidation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

90.9% of PHINIA shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of QF Liquidation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of PHINIA shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares QF Liquidation and PHINIA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QF Liquidation N/A N/A N/A PHINIA 2.48% 8.04% 3.69%

Risk and Volatility

QF Liquidation has a beta of 8.41, meaning that its stock price is 741% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PHINIA has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for QF Liquidation and PHINIA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QF Liquidation 0 0 0 0 N/A PHINIA 0 1 1 0 2.50

PHINIA has a consensus target price of $52.50, indicating a potential upside of 15.23%. Given PHINIA’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PHINIA is more favorable than QF Liquidation.

Summary

PHINIA beats QF Liquidation on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QF Liquidation

QF Liquidation, Inc. develops, produces, and sells compressed natural gas fuel storage tanks and packaged fuel storage systems for heavy, medium, and light-duty trucks; and passenger vehicles in the United States, Canada, Germany, Australia, India, the United Kingdom, Spain, and Taiwan. Its products include high pressure gaseous fuel tanks, packaged fuel system modules, gaseous fuel electronic vehicle control systems and software, hybrid control and motor control software systems, inverters and motors, and engines/generators and fuel cell power. The company also designs, develops, engineers, and validates fuel storage systems for natural gas vehicle applications ranging from passenger vehicles to heavy duty trucks; and integrates electric motors, inverters, generators, and electronic vehicle control components into hybrid and plug-in electric vehicles. In addition, it provides component, subsystem, and system testing and validation services; certification and compliance; and production engineering and manufacturing process development services. Further, the company offers vehicle level assembly services; technical training services; and service procedures, diagnostics, tools, and repair/maintenance programs for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Its customers include OEMs, aftermarket and OEM truck integrators, fleets, material science companies, and other governmental entities and agencies. The company, formerly known as Quantum Fuel Systems Technologies Worldwide, Inc., was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, California.

About PHINIA

PHINIA Inc. engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments. The Fuel Systems segment provides advanced fuel injection systems, including pumps, injectors, fuel rail assemblies, and engine control modules; fuel delivery modules; canisters; sensors; and electronic control modules. The segment also offers complete systems comprising associated software and calibration services, that reduce emissions and improve fuel economy for traditional and hybrid applications. The Aftermarket segment is involved in the sale of starters, alternators, and other new and remanufactured products, as well as maintenance, test equipment, and vehicle diagnostics solutions. It servs original equipment manufacturers of passenger cars, trucks, vans, sport-utility vehicles, medium-duty and heavy-duty trucks, and buses, as well as other off-highway construction, marine, and agricultural and industrial applications. PHINIA Inc. was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

