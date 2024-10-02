Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.10.

A number of research analysts have commented on PAA shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:PAA opened at $17.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Plains All American Pipeline has a 1-year low of $14.25 and a 1-year high of $19.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.65 and its 200-day moving average is $17.65.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

