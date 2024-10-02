Precision Optics (NASDAQ:POCI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Precision Optics (NASDAQ:POCI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Precision Optics had a negative return on equity of 19.07% and a negative net margin of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $4.72 million for the quarter.
Shares of POCI stock opened at $5.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.83. Precision Optics has a one year low of $4.81 and a one year high of $6.90. The firm has a market cap of $30.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.93 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.05.
