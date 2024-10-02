Precision Optics (NASDAQ:POCI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Precision Optics (NASDAQ:POCI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Precision Optics had a negative return on equity of 19.07% and a negative net margin of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $4.72 million for the quarter.

Precision Optics Price Performance

Shares of POCI stock opened at $5.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.83. Precision Optics has a one year low of $4.81 and a one year high of $6.90. The firm has a market cap of $30.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.93 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Get Precision Optics alerts:

About Precision Optics

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Precision Optics Corporation, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells specialized optical and illumination systems and related components primarily in the United States and the European Economic Area. It offers medical instrumentation products, including endoscopes and endocouplers, as well as other custom imaging and illumination products, such as Microprecision lenses and micro medical cameras, and 3D endoscopes for use in minimally invasive surgical procedures by hospitals and physicians.

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Optics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Optics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.