Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Primo Water from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Primo Water in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Primo Water from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Primo Water from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Primo Water has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.83.

Get Primo Water alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Primo Water

Primo Water Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of PRMW opened at $24.94 on Monday. Primo Water has a one year low of $12.92 and a one year high of $25.67. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.26.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $485.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.40 million. Primo Water had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Primo Water will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Primo Water

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRMW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Primo Water in the fourth quarter valued at $18,559,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Primo Water by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,850,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,945,000 after acquiring an additional 937,235 shares during the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new stake in Primo Water during the second quarter valued at $12,732,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Primo Water by 559.2% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 547,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,947,000 after acquiring an additional 464,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Primo Water by 170.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 619,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,287,000 after acquiring an additional 390,611 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Primo Water

(Get Free Report)

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored essence water, filtration units, and coffee.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.