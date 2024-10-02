Q1 2026 Earnings Forecast for Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Issued By Zacks Research

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Flowserve in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.66. The consensus estimate for Flowserve’s current full-year earnings is $2.76 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Flowserve’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on FLS. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Flowserve in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Flowserve from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Flowserve from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Flowserve from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Flowserve from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.88.

Shares of Flowserve stock opened at $51.85 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Flowserve has a 1-year low of $35.31 and a 1-year high of $53.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.39.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. Flowserve had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Flowserve’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 47.46%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 185.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Flowserve by 166.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Flowserve by 122.4% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

