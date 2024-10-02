Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Boosted by Seaport Res Ptn

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Independent Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst L. Hunsicker now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.31 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.29. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Independent Bank’s current full-year earnings is $4.68 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Independent Bank’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.13 EPS.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

Independent Bank Stock Down 3.1 %

Independent Bank stock opened at $57.27 on Monday. Independent Bank has a 1-year low of $44.63 and a 1-year high of $68.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.12.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Independent Bank had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $244.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS.

Independent Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 44.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Independent Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Independent Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Independent Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the period. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Independent Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.