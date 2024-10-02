QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Receives $5.95 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.95.

QS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price (up previously from $6.00) on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on QuantumScape

Insider Transactions at QuantumScape

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 222,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $1,463,892.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,283,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,447,713.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other QuantumScape news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 222,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $1,463,892.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,283,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,447,713.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jagdeep Singh sold 113,264 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $570,850.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,809,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,158,635.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,264,684 shares of company stock worth $7,593,977. Company insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in QuantumScape by 56.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of QuantumScape by 13.6% in the first quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 24,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 83,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of QuantumScape by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 98,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares during the period. 29.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuantumScape Stock Down 6.5 %

Shares of NYSE:QS opened at $5.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.91 and its 200 day moving average is $5.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 4.59. QuantumScape has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $10.03. The company has a quick ratio of 8.66, a current ratio of 8.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that QuantumScape will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

About QuantumScape

(Get Free Report

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.