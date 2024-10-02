Redwood Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:RWCB) vs. Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Head-To-Head Review

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Free Report) and Redwood Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:RWCB – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.4% of Camden National shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Camden National shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Camden National and Redwood Capital Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Camden National 0 2 0 0 2.00 Redwood Capital Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Camden National presently has a consensus target price of $41.50, indicating a potential upside of 6.25%. Given Camden National’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Camden National is more favorable than Redwood Capital Bancorp.

This table compares Camden National and Redwood Capital Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Camden National 16.01% 10.36% 0.89% Redwood Capital Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Camden National and Redwood Capital Bancorp”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Camden National $156.45 million 3.65 $43.38 million $3.01 12.98 Redwood Capital Bancorp N/A N/A N/A $0.43 51.34

Camden National has higher revenue and earnings than Redwood Capital Bancorp. Camden National is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Redwood Capital Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Camden National beats Redwood Capital Bancorp on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Camden National

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system. Its loan products include non-owner-occupied commercial estate loans, owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, unsecured fully-guaranteed commercial loans backed by the small business administration, loans secured by one-to four-family properties, and consumer and home equity loans. The company also provides brokerage and insurance services through its financial offerings consisting of college, retirement, estate planning, mutual funds, strategic asset management accounts, and variable and fixed annuities. Further, it offers a range of fiduciary and asset management, wealth management, investment management, financial planning, and trustee services. Camden National Corporation was founded in 1875 and is headquartered in Camden, Maine.

About Redwood Capital Bancorp

Redwood Capital Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Redwood Capital Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, construction and development loans, term loans for machinery and equipment, and lines of credit for working capital, as well as industrial, agricultural, and personal credits. In addition, the company provides credit and debit cards, re-order checks, and online and mobile banking services. Redwood Capital Bancorp was founded in 2004 and is based in Eureka, California.

