Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:FRT)

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $7.15 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.17. The consensus estimate for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s current full-year earnings is $6.81 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.83 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.41 EPS.

FRT has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, September 13th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Compass Point increased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.85.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of FRT stock opened at $113.41 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.69 and its 200-day moving average is $105.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 40.36, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.24. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $85.59 and a 52 week high of $118.34.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $295.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.61 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 156.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Federal Realty Investment Trust

In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 5,937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total value of $691,482.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 30,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.17, for a total transaction of $3,519,021.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,020.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 5,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total value of $691,482.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federal Realty Investment Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRT. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 885.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

