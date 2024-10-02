Robert I. Blum Sells 5,000 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total transaction of $260,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,456 shares in the company, valued at $20,723,355.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Cytokinetics Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CYTK opened at $52.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.61 and its 200 day moving average is $58.58. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $25.98 and a 52 week high of $110.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 10.39 and a current ratio of 10.39.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.34) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on CYTK. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $85.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $122.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cytokinetics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,016,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $919,800,000 after buying an additional 273,565 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new position in Cytokinetics in the second quarter valued at about $246,074,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cytokinetics by 122.2% during the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,180,000 after acquiring an additional 550,000 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cytokinetics by 5.9% during the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 737,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,965,000 after acquiring an additional 40,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,277,000.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

