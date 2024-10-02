Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Receives GBX 529 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 529 ($7.08).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RR shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 675 ($9.03) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 555 ($7.42) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 475 ($6.35) to GBX 535 ($7.16) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 640 ($8.56) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Get Rolls-Royce Holdings plc alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on RR

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Trading Down 0.5 %

Insider Transactions at Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

RR stock opened at GBX 524.80 ($7.02) on Friday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 1-year low of GBX 196.45 ($2.63) and a 1-year high of GBX 535.96 ($7.17). The firm has a market cap of £44.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,882.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 485.35 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 452.25.

In other Rolls-Royce Holdings plc news, insider Birgit Behrendt bought 241 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 455 ($6.09) per share, with a total value of £1,096.55 ($1,466.76). In other news, insider Wendy Mars acquired 10,076 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 496 ($6.63) per share, with a total value of £49,976.96 ($66,849.87). Also, insider Birgit Behrendt acquired 241 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 455 ($6.09) per share, for a total transaction of £1,096.55 ($1,466.76). Insiders have acquired 10,349 shares of company stock valued at $5,122,391 in the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

(Get Free Report

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.