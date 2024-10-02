RS Group plc (OTCMKTS:EENEF) Short Interest Update

RS Group plc (OTCMKTS:EENEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 164,600 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the August 31st total of 176,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 102.9 days.
RS Group Price Performance
EENEF opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.50. RS Group has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $10.00.
About RS Group
