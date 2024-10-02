RS Group plc (OTCMKTS:EENEF) Short Interest Update

RS Group plc (OTCMKTS:EENEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 164,600 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the August 31st total of 176,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 102.9 days.

RS Group Price Performance

EENEF opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.50. RS Group has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

About RS Group

Featured Stories

RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products and solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

