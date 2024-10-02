Schroder Income Growth (LON:SCF) Increases Dividend to GBX 6.70 Per Share

Schroder Income Growth (LON:SCF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.70 ($0.09) per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This is a positive change from Schroder Income Growth’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Schroder Income Growth Stock Up 0.2 %
Schroder Income Growth stock opened at GBX 293.70 ($3.93) on Wednesday. Schroder Income Growth has a fifty-two week low of GBX 247 ($3.30) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 305 ($4.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.93, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £204.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,273.91 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 293.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 285.26.
About Schroder Income Growth
