Schroder Income Growth (LON:SCF) Increases Dividend to GBX 6.70 Per Share

Schroder Income Growth (LON:SCF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.70 ($0.09) per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This is a positive change from Schroder Income Growth’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Schroder Income Growth Stock Up 0.2 %

Schroder Income Growth stock opened at GBX 293.70 ($3.93) on Wednesday. Schroder Income Growth has a fifty-two week low of GBX 247 ($3.30) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 305 ($4.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.93, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £204.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,273.91 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 293.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 285.26.

Get Schroder Income Growth alerts:

About Schroder Income Growth

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Schroder Income Growth Fund plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All Share Total Return Index.

Receive News & Ratings for Schroder Income Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder Income Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.