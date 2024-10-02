Seaport Res Ptn Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL)

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for H.B. Fuller in a report released on Thursday, September 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.29. The consensus estimate for H.B. Fuller’s current full-year earnings is $4.40 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for H.B. Fuller’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.52 EPS.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.10). H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The company had revenue of $917.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.

H.B. Fuller Stock Down 1.2 %

FUL stock opened at $78.43 on Monday. H.B. Fuller has a 1-year low of $64.64 and a 1-year high of $87.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.42.

H.B. Fuller Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.2225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Heather Campe sold 23,696 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.66, for a total value of $1,958,711.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,631,873.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of H.B. Fuller

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FUL. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller in the fourth quarter worth $738,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 2,588.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 335,119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,282,000 after acquiring an additional 322,655 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,353 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Security National Bank of SO Dak bought a new stake in H.B. Fuller during the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 9.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 45,152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

About H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

Further Reading

