Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.00.

SEM has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Select Medical in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

Institutional Trading of Select Medical

Select Medical Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical in the first quarter worth about $467,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Select Medical by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 125,483 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 61,700 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Select Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $690,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Select Medical by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,347,798 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $290,173,000 after purchasing an additional 342,496 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the first quarter valued at $730,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEM opened at $34.06 on Wednesday. Select Medical has a 52-week low of $21.28 and a 52-week high of $40.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 17.50%. Select Medical’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Select Medical will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Select Medical Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is 23.81%.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

